Wisconsin’s Mertz is out for 21 days
Wisconsin Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz will miss the next three games after a second COVID-19 positive test was confirmed. The news was first reported by CBS Sports. Mertz made his starting debut last Friday night against Illinois and threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the Badgers season opening 45-7 win […]
Source: WRN.com
Donald Trump hits western Wisconsin hoping to recapture 2016 support
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 8:19 PM
This swingy region of western Wisconsin is full of voters who supported Barack Obama in 2012, Donald Trump in 2016.
Proposed Green Bay budget calls for 3% tax hike as city faces revenue losses from pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 8:18 PM
The proposed $112.4 million spending plan calls for a tax rate of $9.75 per $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
Have an election question? Join us for a live Q&A at 7 p.m.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM
Haley BeMiller and Jeff Bollier of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will answer election questions on a livestream at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Wisconsin reports more than 5,200 cases, 64 deaths, shattering previous records in worst...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 7:33 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths Tuesday, both records far above any previous daily counts.
Trump stores: Entrepreneurs turn politics to profit at these pop up stores | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Two Trump merchandise stores are open in Green Bay and will be in the area until after the election.
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2020 at 6:32 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald silent on his office's recent coronavirus quarantine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 4:52 PM
Fitzgerald's legislative office was forced to go into quarantine as Wisconsin Republican lawmakers and aides have faced a coronavirus outbreak.
'Where do you live?' Up north DA's race is a tale of two states
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM
Does Hurley DA live in Wisconsin? Does it matter? Residency is an issue with some in small county election.
