Wisconsin's coronavirus cases increase by 349; deaths rise to 398
The state health department reported 14 more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 398.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Packers' 2020 schedule backloaded with home games; here's how they've fared against each...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 10:21 PM
Frozen Tundra will mean something this year. Packers play four of final six games at home. Packers have winning records against all but two teams on the schedule.
With more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in long-term care centers, Wisconsin ready to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 10:17 PM
As of Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin has reported 634 cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, with 169 deaths.
State confirms five more COVID-19 deaths in Brown County, total now at 18 deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 9:45 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says five more Brown County residents have died from COVID-19.
School districts struggle to draft budgets as coronavirus upends education, plunders...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 9:09 PM
School leaders are bracing for possible state budget cuts. Hardest hit will likely be large urban and many rural schools.
Live coronavirus updates: Wisconsin death toll at 398. State to identify nursing homes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
Several inches of snow forecast to hit central Wisconsin on Mother's Day morning, lesser...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Rain will begin Saturday evening and turn to snow around midnight. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is forecast for five central Wisconsin counties.
Miss Wisconsin pageant in Oshkosh postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
by Oshkosh Northwestern on May 9, 2020 at 4:59 PM
The women who qualified to compete in the 2020 Miss Wisconsin pageant will still be eligible to participate in the rescheduled competition next year.
Meatpacking union criticizes Trump's order to reopen plants, including JBS Packerland
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM
The meatpacking union estimates 30 meatpacking workers have died due to COVID-19 and at least 30 plants have closed, affecting 45,000 workers.
