Wisconsin teachers will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday
Also in Phase 1B are grocery store employees and people in Medicaid long-term care programs, but teachers are first in line.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2021 at 11:37 PM
Wisconsin ranks 5th in U.S. in share of available COVID-19 vaccine doses given; boost in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Wisconsin health officials expect about 115,000 doses from the federal government for each of the next two weeks, and larger shipments are likely after that.
At Senate hearing on Capitol riot, Ron Johnson suggests Trump crowd was incited by a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2021 at 10:28 PM
Johnson also suggested that police actions altered the psychology of a previously peaceful gathering, turning pro-law enforcement demonstrators against the police.
Bellin Run 2021 will be virtual again this year; online registration opens March 1
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 9:49 PM
Registration for the greater Green Bay 10K opens March 1. This year's event will be held June 12-21.
Packers, Brewers leaders tell Lakeland students about their COVID-19 challenges,...
by Sheboygan Press on February 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM
In Milwaukee, American Family Field was so eerily quiet during the Brewers' 30 home games that players had to watch what they said, because umpires could now hear every word.
Sens. Baldwin, Johnson activate commission to screen candidates for federal judge, U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM
A group appointed by Wisconsin's U.S. senators will start looking for candidates to replace the state's two U.S. attorneys and a federal judge in Green Bay.
Could Texas-level power failure happen in Wisconsin? Not likely. Here's why.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM
Wisconsin's energy system is vastly different from the one in Texas, where millions were left in the cold when the power grid failed.
Gravity Box Brewing in Mauston to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Wednesday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM
Juneau County Down to 33 Active COVID19 cases
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM
