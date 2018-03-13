Wisconsin State Power Lifting Championships held in Mauston

The Wisconsin High School State Power lifting Championships were held last Saturday and Sunday at the Mauston High school.

In Division 2, Mauston finished in 3rd Place in Female Raw, Adams-Friendship finished in 3rd Place in Female Equipped, Adams-Friendship finished in 2nd Place in Male Equipped and Mauston finished in 3rd Place in Male Equipped.

In Division 3, Necedah finished in 3rd Place in Female raw, 1st Place in Female Equipped, and 1st Place in Male Equipped.

Complete results can be found by going to http://www.liftwhspa.org

Source: WRJC.com

