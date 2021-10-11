Wisconsin sixth-generation fishing company Susie-Q meets changing challenges of Great Lakes commercial fishing
Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin. Why some say it should be a national...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM
A growing national movement aims to replace Columbus Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, with Indigenous Peoples' Day.
How Wisconsin's congressional map could change in redistricting
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Wisconsin's congressional landscape would get a little more competitive under maps proposed last month by the governor's redistricting commission.
Wisconsin sixth-generation fishing company Susie-Q meets changing challenges of Great...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Jamie LeClair, the sixth-generation LeClair to sell fish in Two Rivers, remembers her grandfather fishing in minus-70-degree wind chills.
Daily Dose with Drake Bell: Talking ahead of Green Bay Distillery concert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM
The Daily Dose talks with Nickelodeon star and musician Drake Bell Thursday night before his concert at Green Bay Distillery.
Heights, new tech part of the job at Nsight
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM
Nsight tower techs climb hundreds of feet to build and maintain cell towers.
Doc's Harley-Davidson more than motorcycles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Doc's Harley-Davidson in Bonduel, Wis., has tons of motorcycles, of course, but it also has a zoo, restaurant and unique creations made by the owner.
Police discuss arrest of high school band teacher, David Viste
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM
Police Lt. Jeff Brester talks the recent arrest of Green Bay West band teacher David Viste. Viste is facing child enticement and stalking charges.
Snow causes EconoLodge hotel roof collapse
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM
No injuries were reported after the roof over the swimming pool collapsed Sunday morning.
Daily Dose: After the Blizzard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM
Here's what it looks like when two feet of snow falls on Green Bay.
