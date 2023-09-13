Wisconsin settles state Justice Department pollution allegations against 2 factory farms

Wisconsin lawmakers have agreed to settle allegations that two factory farms violated their pollution permits for more than a quarter of a million dollars. The Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a $17,500 settlement with North Side Genetics LLC in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.