Wisconsin Republicans mostly quiet about President Trump's use of a racist trope
Just U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher weighed in, saying the president's tweets were wrong.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Walker’s new job precludes run for office in 20227 hours ago
- Incumbent Dan Kelly outraises challengers in first haul of Wisconsin Supreme Court race8 hours ago
- Dan Small & Jeff Kelm Receive Awards from Outdoor Writers Association of America9 hours ago
- Jacobson, Gary Howard Age 72 of Camp Douglas10 hours ago
- Wausau Chalkfest portrait displays 9-year-old Claire Hornby's joy, despite cancer10 hours ago
- Benish Sr., Robert Age 88 of Rural Hillsboro10 hours ago
- Kind Sponsors Bill to Help Farmers Invest in Biogas Energy12 hours ago
- Phillips to Serve as National Jersey District Director12 hours ago
- UW-Extension Holding ‘So You Want to Raise Beef?’ Meeting12 hours ago
- 2019 Wausau Chalkfest22 hours ago
- Sushi condiment cause of fire at two Madison restaurants3 days ago
- Refunds coming to many Wisconsin utility customers3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.