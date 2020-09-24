Wisconsin reports second-highest coronavirus case count as 7-day average climbs to nearly 2,000

Gov. Tony Evers urged residents to practice social distancing as the state sees what he called “unprecedented, near-exponential growth” in cases.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



