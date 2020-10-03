Wisconsin reports more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to rank among nation's worst
Wisconsin over the last seven days has reported an average of nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases each day — higher than ever.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on ruling affecting absentee ballot case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 3, 2020 at 12:37 AM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to clarify one of its rulings late Friday as federal appeals judges weigh how to handle absentee ballots this fall.
Green Bay doctors call on community to stop 'reckless disregard' for health protocols and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 11:43 PM
A letter signed by 250 local doctors called on Brown County residents and elected officials to take steps to contain the coronavirus.
Wisconsin reports more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to rank...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM
GOP leaders go to court in support of effort to strike down Tony Evers' mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM
The lawsuit argues Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority by issuing a new public health emergency over the same pandemic.
President Trump's positive test upends campaign and cuts short an aggressive travel...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 2, 2020 at 10:11 PM
The president's positive test for COVID-19 is upending both his schedule and the campaign itself as a pair of Wisconsin rallies are canceled.
Coronavirus in Brown County: 'Crisis ... could come soon,' emergency room doctor says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM
Brown County COVID-19 numbers: 91 people hospitalized, twice what it was 14 days ago. Seven people dead in two weeks. Tests positive in 36% of cases.
Transformation House founder accused of sexually assaulting employee, asking her, 'Did I...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 9:43 PM
Manuelus Reacco founded the transitional home for me in 2012 and is a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Outreach Ministries in Green Bay
Trump's Green Bay campaign rally canceled after COVID-19 diagnosis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 9:09 PM
Trump's campaign had scheduled a new rally in Wisconsin even after learning a close aide tested positive for the virus.
Upper Peninsula falls back to Phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 2, 2020 at 8:58 PM
Michigan governor cited an increase in cases in her order.
