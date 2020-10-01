Wisconsin reports a record 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths
Wisconsin reported a record high 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Thursday.
-
Fact check: Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
-
-
Green Bay man charged with stabbing officer during arrest in connection with killing two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Oscar Fernando Lemus-Franco is charged with recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, battery to an officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest.
-
Coronavirus in Brown County: 'Crisis ... could come soon,' emergency room doctor says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Brown County COVID-19 numbers: 91 people hospitalized, twice what it was 14 days ago. Seven people dead in two weeks. Tests positive in 36% of cases.
-
Green Bay district shuts schools to all but essential workers because of COVID-19 spread
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Green Bay district's decision tries to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread among staff.
-
Police identify 60-year-old Green Bay man who died after found in burning house
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Green Bay police identified the man as Brian T. Heigl, 60. Firefighters found him in the basement of the burning home.
-
A new generation of warships won't have crews. Marinette Marine is in the hunt to design...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will develop a prototype of a large, crewless vessel under a contract it received from the U.S. Navy in September.
-
Juneau County Now Over 100 Active COVID19 Cases after Latest County Health Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2020 at 7:51 PM
-
Wisconsin-Minnesota Passenger Rail Project Awarded $31 Million Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2020 at 7:51 PM
