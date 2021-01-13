Wisconsin reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths Wednesday
Wisconsin’s seven-day COVID-19 case and death averages have remained fairly steady over the past week.
Evers pitches $200 million in broadband spending, subsidies for consumers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers pitches $200 million in broadband spending and $40 million for consumer subsidies aimed at the digital divide.
In House vote to impeach President Trump, Wisconsin lawmakers split by party. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Wisconsin's eight U.S. House members split along party lines, with every Republican opposing Trump's impeachment and every Democrat supporting it.
Juneau County Goes Back Over 200 Active COVID19 Cases
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2021 at 10:33 PM
Republicans shoot down Evers' plan to begin overhauling unemployment system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 10:22 PM
Gov. Tony Evers called on lawmakers Wednesday to take up a $5 million plan that would allow his administration to start upgrading the state's unemployment system.
Some Wisconsin hospitals are offering vaccines to staff who don't take care of patients
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 10:08 PM
The decisions by some hospitals to vaccinate employees who work from home and do not interact with patients has raised eyebrows.
Snow to fall across Wisconsin Thursday; southern Wisconsin could see a couple inches with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 9:25 PM
A slow-moving storm system is expected to drop snow across much of Wisconsin beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday.
Complaint calls Mr. Taco owner 'high-end' cocaine dealer, target of law enforcement since...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM
Confidential informants for the police bought cocaine from Luis Morales, Mr. Taco employees and others more than a dozen times last year, prosecutors say.
'If I don't go to work, who's going to save these people?': Wisconsin respiratory...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Her family called Mary Milligan the COVID ass-kicker. "She'd say, 'If I don't go to work, who's going to save these people?' "
