Wisconsin recount live: Day two off to a quiet start in Dane County
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Wisconsin recount live: Trump observers object to thousands of absentee ballots in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 7:29 PM
Wauwatosa police: 'Investigators working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM
Seven adults and one teen were injured in Friday afternoon's shooting at Mayfair. The gunman is still at large.
Hockey Badgers fall to Wolverines in overtime
by Bill Scott on November 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM
The 14th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team was looking to earn a split with 6th ranked Michigan on Friday night, but fell 2-1 in 3-on-3 overtime at LaBahn Arena. The game was scoreless after one period before Wisconsin (2-2-0, 2-2-0-0-1-0 Big […]
Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton drafted by Sacramento Kings, Sam Dekker tweets he'd play...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 21, 2020 at 12:58 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Witnesses recount Mayfair mall shooting: 'Everyone just started running and screaming.'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 3:09 AM
The witnesses of Mayfair shooting: board game shop owner who helped an injured person into his store, woman who sheltered in a locked room for hours.
Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bail
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 2:57 AM
A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse and the teen's mother have been soliciting donations in recent weeks to pay his $2 million bail.
Evers declares new public health emergency and face covering order to address continuing...
by Bob Hague on November 21, 2020 at 2:16 AM
As promised, Governor Tony Evers on Friday declared a new public health emergency in response to Wisconsin’s coronavirus crisis. Evers noted that “hospitals are operating at or very near full capacity and healthcare providers are […]
Recounts in Milwaukee, Dane counties begin with objections from Trump campaign
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 21, 2020 at 1:36 AM
The recounts are expected to continue at least into the middle of next week.
