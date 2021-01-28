Wisconsin Rapids man gets 18 years after having sex with unconscious minor and videotaping it
Alexander Kalewski, 44, was convicted at trial in August 2019 on multiple child sex offenses, including producing child pornography.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
