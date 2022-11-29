Wisconsin ranks near the top in number of roundabouts
The Badger State has the second-highest number of roundabouts per person in the country.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Jennifer Dorow, the Waukesha Christmas parade trial judge, to announce run for Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Jennifer Dorow built a national following during the trial of Darrell Brooks, who killed six people in last year's Waukesha Christmas parade.
-
Talon Tuesdays (Tom Miller Talks Mauston Wrestling)
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM
-
Reynolds, David W. Age 64 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM
-
Uppena’s Return Lifts Royall Boys over Kickapoo
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM
-
Kaul lays out second term priorities
by Bob Hague on November 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul has laid out priorities for his second term. The newly reelected Democrat says public safety will be a top priority for the AG’s office “The level of violence that we’ve been seeing in communities around […]
-
Should your child take AP or IB classes? It could save them thousands in tuition.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Asides from cost savings, college-level courses help prepare high school students for the rigor of post-secondary education.
-
Wisconsin's pandemic-era high school students are now in college. Some need more help
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM
"Without COVID, I would have felt a little more prepared for college. But since they were so easy on us senior year, I felt unprepared," said one college sophomore.
-
Judge orders Ron Van Den Heuvel to begin repaying $200 a month to victims of his $9.4M in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Brown County businessman ordered to begin repaying victims of his $9.4 million in business fraud cases $200 a month
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.