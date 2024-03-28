Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-28-24

Woman accused of killing elderly man pleads not guilty (WAUKESHA) A woman accused of killing an elderly New Berlin man has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Martha Brown is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of 77-year-old Richard Plante. In February, Brown was arrested in Ozaukee County after she was found […] Source: WRN.com







