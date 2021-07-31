Wisconsin, other states failed to meet federal rules for clearing unemployment appeals, a new report says
The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report Friday citing Wisconsin’s failure to clear 80% of unemployment appeals within 45 days.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'What we are seeing is a disease that is uber infectious': State officials urge people to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2021 at 12:42 AM
State officials say again that the best solution in the fight against COVID-19, specifically the delta variant, is vaccination.
New COVID-19 cases over 1,000 for the first time since early April as state reports a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 9:33 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases increased for the the 24th consecutive day up to 638, up 568 cases from a month ago.
With poor data, deficient requirements and little oversight, massive public spending...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 9:26 PM
Despite spending billions, large swaths of the rural countryside are still stifled in basic tasks such as uploading a video or taking an online class.
Coronavirus exposed huge flaws in the Wisconsin unemployment system. Where things stand...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Feeling a little foggy on the details of Wisconsin's unemployment struggles? Here's what you should know.
Oneida Pow Wow canceled amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fueled by delta variant
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM
The 2021 Oneida Pow Wow that had been tentatively scheduled for the end of August has been canceled because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Speaker Robin Vos expands investigation into Wisconsin 2020 election after two...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 30, 2021 at 8:18 PM
Vos confirmed for the first time Friday that two investigators he hired had quit, leading him to "take a different tack."
Here's what to know about the Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM
Packers Family Night tickets are still available
Republican state Senator wants to block UW System COVID-19 protocols
by bhague@wrn.com on July 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM
A Republican state legislator is seeking to block the University of Wisconsin System’s COVID-19 plans for the fall. State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) wants the UW System to get legislative approval for any virus-related regulations. Nass […]
