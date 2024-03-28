Wisconsin News Summary 3-28-24

WXPR: Keep off exposed lakebeds, say DNR wardens (RHINELANDER) D N R wardens are warning people from driving on exposed lake beds in the northwoods. W X P R reports low water levels on the Rainbow Flowage in Oneida County have exposed parts of the lakebed, and people have been riding out on the surface […] Source: WRN.com







