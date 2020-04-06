Wisconsin justices block Tony Evers' order to shut down election, U.S. Supreme Court restricts absentee voting
The Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated Tuesday’s election Monday, five hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called it off because of the widening coronavirus pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- Wisconsin justices block Tony Evers’ order to shut down election, U.S. Supreme Court...55 mins ago
- Live coronavirus updates: Sanders won’t engage in get out the vote efforts; 45,000 a...2 hours ago
- Polling place procedures meant to assure safe social distancing4 hours ago
- ’10 months of work in less than a week’: UW Health launching clinical trials o...6 hours ago
- State Supreme Court rules Evers may not postpone election6 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 6, 20208 hours ago
- Monday COVID 19 Updates & CDC Recommendations10 hours ago
- Gov. Evers Suspends In-Person Voting, Calls Legislature into Special Session on April 7 El...11 hours ago
- Weichert, Yogi age 7612 hours ago
- Will Donald Trump Finally Be The President We Hoped For?4 days ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?2 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.