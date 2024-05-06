Wisconsin judge dismisses lawsuit challenging state's new wolf management plan
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by animal welfare advocates seeking to invalidate Wisconsin’s new wolf management plan. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke threw out the case on Monday. The lawsuit accused Wisconsin wildlife officials of violating the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Necedah Man Charged with Arson and Resisting an Officer
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:50 PM
Sun Leads to Crash with Mailbox
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Takes 2nd at Riverdale
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Local prep scores from Saturday 5/4
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:11 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 6, 2024 at 1:53 PM
Oconomoc woman becomes 77th Alice in Dairyland (STURGEON BAY) The next Alice in Dairyland was named Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Halei Heinzel of Oconomowoc says she didn’t grow up on a farm, but involvement in an FFA chapter in high school led […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 6, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Cubs as Chicago starters dominate.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 6, 2024 at 9:10 AM
DOJ reports student shot in Mt. Horeb armed with pellet gun (MT. HOREB) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released new information on the Mount Horeb school shooting investigation. Investigators say the weapon a 14-year-old student brought to […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 6, 2024 at 7:25 AM
Blackhawks reportedly bringing NHL exhibition to Milwaukee and Matt LaFleur coaching hurt again.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 3, 2024 at 8:20 PM
Biden in Wisconsin next week (RACINE) The Biden campaign is coming back to Wisconsin. President Joe Biden will be in Racine on Wednesday of next week. He’ll deliver remarks and attend a campaign event. This is the president’s […]
