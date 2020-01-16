Wisconsin Home To A Lot Of Bad Drivers Says Report

Only four states have more drunk driver arrests than Wisconsin. That is why the Badger State is ranked 22nd in the nation for bad driving. Researchers for CarInsuranceComparison-dot-com compiled data on fatality rates, careless driving cases, arrests for drunk driving and speeding citations to come up with their ratings. Wisconsin is apparently surrounded by good drivers. The best drivers in the U-S are in Minnesota and Iowa was second. Dead last were the drivers in New Mexico.

