Wisconsin hockey loses forward, adds a goaltender via transfers

Former Wisconsin hockey forward Sean Dhooghe entered the transfer portal last week and will leave the program. Dhooghe tweeted late last week that he’ll play his final season at Arizona State. It’s not known at this time if Dhooghe will have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules, or if he’ll be allowed […]

Source: WRN.com





