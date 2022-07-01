Wisconsin health officials confirm state's first case of monkeypox
A case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was found Thursday in a resident of Dane County who is now isolating from others.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Kohl's is no longer in talks to sell the company. But the pressure to sell isn't likely...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM
Kohl's dropped talks to sell to Franchise Group Inc. after the company lowered its purchase offer from $60 a share to $53 a share.
-
-
O’Loughlin, Peter J. Age 46 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM
-
It's been 25 years since the landing of the Mars Pathfinder. Planetary exploration has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Astronomers reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Mars rover landing, the first wheeled robot to roam a planet.
-
Saylor’s close out Prep Basketball Careers with All-Star Game Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM
-
Mauston Legion Baseball Picks Up Another Victory Routing Onalaska17U 15-5
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM
-
Brown County district attorney plans to dismiss hate crimes against ex-prison guard...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM
Green Bay Correctional Institution Officer Shane Nolan would have faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the assault and hate crimes.
-
Can I throw away plastic-film wrapping? Here's how a Brown County recycling expert...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The plastic film that's wrapped around all kinds of household products can create an environmental mess. There's a cleaner way to dispose of it.
-
'I just went flying': Appleton scout leader injured in the Amtrak train derailment...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Jonathan Awe of Appleton, a Freedom Elementary School teacher and Troop 73 activities adviser, has three fractured vertebrae from injuries suffered in the Amtrak train derailment.
