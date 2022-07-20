Wisconsin GOP blocks absentee ballot address correction rule
Republican lawmakers have erased regulations allowing Wisconsin election clerks to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The move marks another in a series of steps Republicans and conservative allies have taken to tighten voting procedures in the crucial…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Hotels, AirBnb rentals packed from Green Bay to Fond du Lac as AirVenture, Packers,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 10:14 PM
European soccer, AirVenture, Packers training camp and more are all packed into a 10 day period that tourism officials expect will bring visitor spending back to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Tony Evers, Josh Kaul announce lawsuit to recover massive costs from 'forever chemical'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 9:09 PM
The Wisconsin lawsuit names PFAS manufacturers Tyco Fire Products, 3M, Du Pont and others the state says knew of the dangers of "forever chemicals."
-
Green Bay Packers set times for first three training camp practices, July 27, 28 and 30...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 8:50 PM
Team will announce times for remaining eight practices at a later date.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: California mega-donor gives $1 million to group...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Election clerks no longer allowed to fix absentee ballot envelopes, says joint rules...
by Raymond Neupert on July 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM
The state legislature’s joint rules committee says elections clerks can no longer assist voters if they make a mistake on an absentee ballot envelope. Republican Chairman Representative Steve Nass says the Wisconsin Elections Commission is […]
-
Hoping to catch a glimpse of EAA AirVenture's daily air shows? Here are 6 restaurants...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM
Locals and EAA regulars mix at these Oshkosh-area restaurants known for having a view of the AirVenture air shows.
-
Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Except for a few things, like parking, soccer match at Lambeau Field will be much like attending football game for fans.
-
A woman injures leg while jumping off cliff at Cave Point County Park; authorities...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM
Authorities in Door County are urging visitors to Cave Point County Park to exercise caution around the park's famed limestone cliffs after a woman injured herself in the park.
-
One dead, another injured after pickup crashes into a tree and utility pole, catches fire...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM
A deputy found a survivor outside the truck and provided first aid and moved the victim away from the burning vehicle.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.