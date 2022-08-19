Wisconsin Dells-Based BlueStone Safety Making Bulletproof Vests For Students

Wisconsin Dells-based BlueStone safety is making customized bulletproof products that can be used by students. With school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the minds of parents these days as they get ready for the fall term. W-M-T-V reports BlueStone’s main product is bulletproof vests for law enforcement. You can now find bulletproof T-shirts and backpack inserts on the company’s website. A spokesperson says the demand for the T-shirts and backpack inserts has spiked recently. The company has offered those safety products for the last 10 years.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.