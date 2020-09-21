Wisconsin bowling centers, leagues confront coronavirus as 2020-21 season begins
Bowling alleys and the leagues they host have long been a part of Wisconsin’s social calendar, a weekly chance to socialize through those ugly, winter months. But how are they faring as they prepare to resume amid coronavirus?
Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases
by Bob Hague on September 21, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Wisconsin has surpassed 100-thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Department of Health Services Sunday confirmed 1,665 – or 20 percent – of 8,320 test processed in the previous 24 hours were positive. The positive test rate for […]
Kenosha shootings launch conspiracy theories, harassment and threats -- continuing a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2020 at 2:03 PM
Victims of the Kenosha protests shootings and their families have received online threats, and there is little authorities can do to help.
Fanless Lambeau: On the bright side there's cheaper beer and no restroom lines
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2020 at 1:59 PM
Packers fans, forced to look for positives about being barred from games, cite practical concerns -- including beer that costs less than at Lambeau
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher seeks third term in Congress against Wisconsin state Rep. Amanda...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2020 at 11:29 AM
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher and Democratic state Rep. Amanda Stuck will compete for the 8th Congressional District in November.
Jones leads Packers to rout of Lions
by Bill Scott on September 21, 2020 at 6:57 AM
Aaron Jones had a big day, helping the Green Bay Packers roll to a 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard TD run to start the second […]
Brewers extend win streak to four, sweep Royals
by Bill Scott on September 21, 2020 at 5:16 AM
The Milwaukee Brewers ran their win streak to a season-long four games, knocking off the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday at Miller Park. Daniel Vogelbach drove in all five runs for the Brewers with two and three-run home runs and Josh Lindblom […]
