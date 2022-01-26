Wisconsin Assembly seeks to overhaul Milwaukee police commission and provide protections to those unvaccinated against COVID-19
The action by Assembly Republicans could face vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Mauston Upends Tomah In HS Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2022 at 3:37 AM
-
Wisconsin Assembly seeks to overhaul Milwaukee police commission and provide protections...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 2:23 AM
The action by Assembly Republicans could face vetoes from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
-
Wisconsin Senate passes proposed constitutional amendment giving lawmakers power over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 1:48 AM
The proposal cannot be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has clashed for nearly with Republicans over how he has allocated billions in pandemic aid.
-
Wisconsin is now projected to take in an additional $2.9 billion over two years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM
The windfall gives lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers a chance to consider spending money or cutting taxes in an election year.
-
Bill banning lessons on systemic racism heads to Gov. Tony Evers and a likely veto
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Evers is expected to veto the bill inspired by national controversy over critical race theory — though the legislation avoids mentioning the concept.
-
'We are turning a corner': COVID-19 data indicates we have passed a peak in the omicron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Data from the state Department of Health Services shows a decline in daily cases, but case counts are still high compared to pre-2022 totals.
-
Hear from candidates for Howard-Suamico School Board, Brown County Board, Green Bay City...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Public can view forums via Zoom link on computers. Forums begin later this week.l
-
Ousted Menominee Nation chairman Gunnar Peters says he felt 'railroaded' by tribal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 9:10 PM
Gunnar Peters tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette he was due the money he was accused of misusing. 'It was just ugly,' he says of his removal.
-
Green Bay-based Pomp's Tire responds to OSHA fine in Abbotsford worker's death: 'Safety...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Worker for Green Bay-based Pomp's was killed in July as he tried to mount a tire on a rim. A 2nd worker died a similar death in Minnesota in August
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.