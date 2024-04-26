Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-26-24

Potential flooding in southern Wisconsin this weekend, says NWS (SULLIVAN) There’s a chance for some flash flooding across southern and southeast Wisconsin this weekend. National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Quigley says severe weather could bring two inches of rain over the weekend, but that would be localized to parts of the area that get repeated […] Source: WRN.com







