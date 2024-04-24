Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-24-24

Roundtable calls for closing Green Bay prison (MADISON) At the Capitol, an appeal to close the state’s Green Bay Prison. Allouez Village President Jim Rafter among those participating in a roundtable on Tuesday. Rafter said local officials have done everything they can to highlight the challenges posed by Green Bay Correctional Institution, but have “ […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.