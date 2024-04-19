Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-19-24

Barca enters race in 1st CD (RACINE COUNTY) A long-time Wisconsin Democratic politician is running for Congress. Peter Barca is challenging Republican Congressman Bryan Steil in his bid for a fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. He made his announcement at an event in Racine County on Thursday. Barca is a veteran of Wisconsin […] Source: WRN.com







