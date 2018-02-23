Wisconsin Afternoon State News for Friday 2/23/18

>>Sun Prairie Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide In Fatal Overdose Case

(Madison, WI) — A Sun Prairie man will be sentenced in about two months after pleading guilty to reckless homicide and reckless endangerment charges. Twenty-four-year-old Connor McGovern was accused of being involved in the fatal overdose death of a co-worker. Police say the body of 24-year-old Kyle A. Hahn was found in a basement bathroom at McGovern’s Club and Restaurant in November 2016. McGovern had reached a plea agreement with Dane County prosecutors. He remains free on a signature bond until he is sentenced.

>>Man Convicted Of Sex Charges While Serving As His Own Lawyer

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire County jury has found a 65-year-old man guilty of supplying drugs to teenagers and paying one of them for sexual contact. Richard A. Johnson had acted as his own lawyer in the trial. He was convicted of child enticement, child sexual assault and delivering marijuana in a verdict handed down Wednesday. The 13-year-old girl says he gave drugs and alcohol to her and her friends on several occasions in his house. Sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for May.

>>EPA Experts Join Investigation Of Volatile Chemicals In Madison Apartment

(Madison, WI) — A team of experts from the Environmental Protection Agency’s regional office in Chicago have joined the investigation into toxic chemicals found in a Madison apartment. Thirty-year-old Brian Campbell has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. People who live in nearby apartments have been told the investigation and cleanup process could take several days and they won’t be allowed to return home until it is complete – although they were allowed to retrieve personal items. Federal agents are currently assessing the situation. More than two dozen families were evacuated.

>>FAA Examining Wreckage Of Plane Which Had Been Headed To Green Bay

(Rossville, IN) — Indiana State Police say there are no survivors from the crash of a twin-engine turbo-prop plane which went down Thursday in west-central Indiana. Investigators say they don’t know how many people were on board the Cessna 441 which took off from Eagle Creek Airpark at 7:20 P-M and was headed for Green Bay. The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation of the crash which occurred about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis near Rossville.

