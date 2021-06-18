Wildfire risks remains high across large portions of Wisconsin. Here are precautions you can take
Wisconsin is seeing drought-like conditions in some areas, which means fire risks are high.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
If Tony Evers and Republicans can't reach a budget deal, billions in tax collections may...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM
An impasse raises a scenario that leaves no one happy: A windfall from an improving economy is neither returned to taxpayers nor spent on programs.
Wisconsin COVID-19 metrics declined to new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 83, the lowest point since March 25, 2020.
Fact check: Grothman on the money with claim that 9.3 million jobs are open in U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 9:06 PM
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in early June 2021 released a report showing the U.S. had 9.3 million of openings
How the battle over the 2020 presidential election lives on in Wisconsin 7 months later
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Unsatisfied with the findings of recounts and lawsuits that affirmed Biden's win, GOP lawmakers have launched a broad effort to examine the election.
Hahn, Roger L. 83 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Olson, Virginia M. Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM
Area Athletes Head to State in Track & Field
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM
Fact check: GOP lawmaker says continuing unemployment soared from 40,000 to 100,000 after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2021 at 2:33 PM
State Rep. Mark Born says "Before the pandemic, just over 40,000 were on continuing UI claims. Now, there are well over 100,000 on state or federal UI benefits."
