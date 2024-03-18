Who makes your healthcare decisions when you are not able to?

Advance care planning ensures your voice is heard.

Advance care planning is not simply about old age. Medical crises can happen at any age and leave you too ill to make your own health care decisions.

Having an advance care plan on file with your provider or local hospital is an important step toward making sure you get the medical care you want. Advance care planning also takes the burden off family members who would otherwise have to decide for you.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering extended hours for advance care planning where you can complete this important paperwork under the guidance of our advance care plan team. This service is provided free of charge.

Appointments are available on Sunday, April 21, noon- 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 1 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hillsboro. Appointments are set for 30 minutes each.

To register for this free event, please call (608) 489-8280.

Participants will need to bring a form of identification with them on the day.

Source: WRJC.com







