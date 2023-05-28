Who are missing children in Wisconsin? It's a long list that spans decades.
On this National Missing Children’s Day, there remains 25 missing children across Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Who are missing children in Wisconsin? It's a long list that spans decades.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2023 at 7:54 AM
On this National Missing Children's Day, there remains 25 missing children across Wisconsin.
-
Are allergies bad right now in Wisconsin? Your survival guide for tree and grass pollen.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM
You won't be getting any relief if you suffer from tree pollen allergies in Wisconsin.
-
Darboy teen Charlie Knuth, who publicly battled a rare skin disease his whole life, dies...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2023 at 5:06 AM
The Fox Valley community will now offer support to the Knuth family, which is something they've shown to do graciously in the past.
-
Protester involved in pulling down abolitionist's statue outside Wisconsin state Capitol...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM
The statue of Hans Christian Heg was toppled and beheaded during a protest in downtown Madison in June 2020 against police brutality.
-
Budget committee votes to give WisconsinEye, Wisconsin's version of C-SPAN, $10M...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 7:43 PM
WisconsinEye provides video footage of hearings and floor sessions in the Capitol, court proceedings, political rallies and other civic-related events.
-
Grothman: Biden only appointed 5 ‘white guys’ to federal bench
by Bob Hague on May 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM
A Wisconsin congressman says President Joe Biden hasn’t named enough white men to the federal judiciary. Sixth District Republican Glenn Grothman cited a study of Biden’s 97 appointments, in wide ranging comments about affirmative action […]
-
Bill would address rural infrastructure repairs
by Bob Hague on May 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM
A farmer who serves in the Wisconsin state Assembly says a road repair bill under consideration is a good start to fixing rural infrastructure. “Here, we find ourselves with some one-time money. I can’t think of a better use for it […]
-
County board rejects tax levy for AmFam Field upkeep
by WRN Contributor on May 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors has rejected a tax levy for ballpark repairs. In a rare unanimous vote Thursday, supervisors rejected using a long-term tax levy to fund American Family Field repairs and renovations. The Milwaukee Brewers […]
-
Glenn Grothman says it is 'almost impossible' for straight white men to become federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM
Glenn Grothman derided the Biden administration's diversity and inclusion efforts in comments on the House floor.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.