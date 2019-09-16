We Can All Play a Role in Preventing Suicide in Central Wisconsin

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month and this year, the Juneau County Health Department is teaming up with five other Health Departments and one Federally Qualified Health Center in the Central Wisconsin Region to help promote the national #BeThe1To Campaign to prevent suicide.

Tara Noye, Health Educator for the Health Department, states, “This campaign was created by the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and it really highlights the fact that we can all play a role in preventing suicide deaths in our communities. We all want to help our friends or neighbors who may be experiencing a crisis or who may be thinking about suicide, but it is hard to know what to do in those situations. This campaign gives five steps that we can all take to help save a life.”

Suicide rates have been increasing in almost every state in the country, including Wisconsin. In order to help reverse that trend, it is important to know how to respond to a friend or family member who may be thinking about suicide. Saving a life is possible by following these five steps:

Ask- Ask the tough question. When somebody you know is in emotional pain, ask them directly: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” Keep them safe- If someone you know is thinking about suicide, ask them if they have thought about how they would do it and then separate them from anything they could use to harm themselves. Be there- Listen to their reasons for feeling hopeless and in pain. Listen with compassion and empathy and without dismissing or judging. Help them connect- Help your friend connect to a support system, whether it’s 800-273- TALK(8255), or family, friends, clergy, coaches, co-workers or therapists, so they have a network to reach out to for help. Check in with the person you care about on a regular basis. Making contact with a friend in the days and weeks after a crisis can make a difference in keeping them alive.

Preventing suicide involves everyone in the community. Health care systems, employers, schools, media, public health and community members all play an important part in suicide prevention. Let’s all #BeThe1To help prevent suicide in Juneau County!

For more information on suicide prevention, visit: www.BeThe1To.com and follow Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition on Facebook.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, Juneau County Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold their 5th annual Light the Night Glow Walk 2019. This is a family-friendly event with activities from 6:00 pm until dusk, culminating with a release of luminaries.

