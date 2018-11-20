Walker taps Schimel for spot as Waukesha County judge

A soft landing for the Attorney General. Outgoing Republican Governor Scott Walker is appointing outgoing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel to a Waukesha County judgeship. Schimel — who prior to being elected AG in 2014 had served as Waukesha County district attorney — will take the spot relinquished last week by Circuit Judge Patrick Haughney. […]

Source: WRN.com





