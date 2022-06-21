Viral image – No, Psaki didn’t tweet about Biden, Trump and kneepads
Says Jen Psaki said, “President Biden might need kneepads for riding his bike, but the last guy needed kneepads for visiting the Kremlin.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Facing criticism from survivors, Attorney General Josh Kaul vows to use 'whatever legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Responding to criticism from survivors, Kaul vowed to use whatever processes he could to uncover evidence of sexual abuse by faith organizations.
-
Sen. Ron Johnson wanted to hand-deliver fake electors' votes to Mike Pence on Jan. 6,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2022 at 9:43 PM
The exchange offers a new glimpse into the Wisconsin Republican senator's involvement in the run-up to the certification of the 2020 election.
-
Oconto County judge dismisses charges against Suring School District superintendent over...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Kelly Casper had faced six counts of false imprisonment.
-
Elroy Woman Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Tomah High School Students Appears In Court
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM
-
Missing Vernon County Child Located
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM
-
Wonewoc to Hold Bicycle Safety Day June 24th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM
-
Tony Evers issues executive order barring price gouging at gas stations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM
Evers' executive order declares a period of "abnormal economic disruption" in Wisconsin.
-
Fact check: Sen Wanggaard, R-Racine, says waiting periods for gun purchases may not make...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, says waiting periods for gun purchases may not make a difference, because "If somebody's decided that they're gonna take their life, they're gonna take their life."
-
Hofmeister, Patsy Kay Age 73 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM
