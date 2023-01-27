Viral image – Don’t egg them on: Scientists found no link between eggs, sudden blood clots
“Scientists warn eggs are causing thousands of people to ‘suddenly’ form blood clots.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Tax cuts, education reform and marijuana. What to expect in the upcoming Wisconsin state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM
Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his biennial budget address on Feb. 15, after which lawmakers will hold hearings and pull the plan apart piece by piece.
Wisconsin's Supreme Court election could be the most expensive in history. Here's what's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM
Should control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court shift, Republicans fear a mountain of lawsuits seeking to undo conservative policies and rulings favoring the GOP.
DHS seeks public input on opioid settlement spending
by Raymond Neupert on January 27, 2023 at 8:56 PM
The Department of Health Services will be getting another 8 million dollars in funding from a series of settlements from opioid drug manufacturers. Director of Opioid Initiatives Paul Krupski says they’re asking for public input on how best to […]
Brown County cold case from 1986 ends Friday with a no contest plea by Racine man linked...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2023 at 8:51 PM
Green Bay detective, realizing DNA analysis technology had advanced, had resubmitted evidence from 1986 death.
DNR urges snowmobile safety
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2023 at 8:29 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. SNOWMOBILERS: Make safety your top […]
Wisconsin's Department of Military Affairs hit with federal pay discrimination lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM
The suit accuses former Adjutant General Donald Dunbar of low-balling the pay offer to a woman deemed best qualified for a leadership job.
Police investigating 6 homes burglaries from past two months in southwest Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM
Six burglaries were reported in these neighborhoods from the beginning of December.
Terrace Heights to hold annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM
