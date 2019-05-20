Update: Heyroth Arrested in New Lisbon (MAUSTON PD PUTS OUT ATL on Linda “James” Heyroth)

The Mauston Police Department has confirmed Heyroth was apprehended this afternoon in New Lisbon.

Mauston Police Dept has an ATL for a female subject. She is wanted for attempted homicide and several other charges!!!

Linda Heyroth, aka James is wanted for 1st degree attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct & criminal damage to property.

MAY BE ARMED. DO NOT APPROACH.

Call 911 immediately.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.