Update: Heyroth Arrested in New Lisbon (MAUSTON PD PUTS OUT ATL on Linda “James” Heyroth)
The Mauston Police Department has confirmed Heyroth was apprehended this afternoon in New Lisbon.
Mauston Police Dept has an ATL for a female subject. She is wanted for attempted homicide and several other charges!!!
Linda Heyroth, aka James is wanted for 1st degree attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct & criminal damage to property.
MAY BE ARMED. DO NOT APPROACH.
Call 911 immediately.
Source: WRJC.com
