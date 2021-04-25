U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said COVID vaccine distribution should have been limited 'to the vulnerable'
During a radio interview, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin appeared to question the premise of vaccinating the majority of Americans against COVID-19.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2021 at 9:49 PM
Sun Prairie families sue district over assignment asking students how to punish a slave
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM
Families are demanding financial compensation and racial bias training for Sun Prairie School District staff.
COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin: Over 42% of residents have gotten one shot
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2021 at 7:57 PM
About 31% of all state residents are fully vaccinated, according to DHS. New COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours total 399 in Wisconsin.
Federal COVID-19 relief coming to Wisconsin and its local governments totals $20 billion,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM
The new report provides the best accounting yet of funds flowing into Wisconsin in five pandemic spending bills approved by Congress.
'When it is politicized, nobody wins': Vaccinations in many conservative Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Public health officials are working with community members to address concerns, information gaps and ease of access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Drivers age 60 and older whose license expired during the COVID-19 pandemic will need to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The extension was put in place so people age 60 and older would not have to go in-person to a customer service center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arraignment set for Shawano County parents, son charged with child abuse
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 23, 2021 at 11:12 PM
A Marshfield Child Advocacy Center doctor testified that she believes the children were both neglected, and physically and emotionally abused.
Two sisters with ovarian cancer joined the same clinical drug trial. One kept getting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Two sisters took part in a phase 3 clinical trial of olaparib leading to approval of the drug by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
There's a new agreement between Foxconn and Wisconsin. Here are some important unanswered...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM
The biggest unanswered question is: What will Foxconn make in Mount Pleasant? So far, there has been no significant manufacturing at the site.
