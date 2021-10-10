Turning his sights on Evers, Gableman makes election allegations without offering evidence
The GOP attorney overseeing a review of Wisconsin’s election lambasted Tony Evers for having “an incomplete and misguided view” of what he’s doing.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Turning his sights on Evers, Gableman makes election allegations without offering evidence
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM
The GOP attorney overseeing a review of Wisconsin's election lambasted Tony Evers for having "an incomplete and misguided view" of what he's doing.
-
21-year-old Green Bay man dies in two-vehicle crash in Little River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2021 at 9:37 PM
A 21-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and a 42-year-old man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Little River.
-
While 1,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, Sen. Ron Johnson says overcrowding no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM
The flu hospitalized 7,520 people — a record high — during Wisconsin's 2017-18 flu season. Five times that many have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
150 years ago, the deadliest wildfire in American history devastated Peshtigo, northeast...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 11:54 PM
As many as 2,500 people perished from The Great Peshtigo Fire.
-
GOP attorney Michael Gableman says he will force officials to sit for interviews, a day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 11:52 PM
Gableman also compared Journal Sentinel reporting to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler's Nazi propaganda minister.
-
Plane that crashed near Eagle River, killing all three aboard, was collecting images of...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 8, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Federal investigators released a preliminary crash report for the plane that said air traffic control received a "mayday" call just before the crash.
-
More than 1,100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2021 at 9:05 PM
The state reports more than 300 people are receiving intensive care.
-
Oneida Nation Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19; students will transition...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 8:49 PM
School sites will close from Friday through October 15 as administrators monitor the situation, according to school district administrators.
-
Hobart forgery: Administrator Aaron Kramer won't face further discipline, Village Board...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM
Hobart village officials say they support guilty verdict and penalties, but insist Aaron Kramer's work has been "superlative" and "without blemish."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.