Trump Disbands 2016 Election Probe Into Popular Votes

WisconsinReport.com – A federal commission created by President Donald J. Trump on so-called “election integrity” grounds, announced in 2017, was disbanded by the president Weds., January 4, 2018. Trump (above-right) had claimed there may have been improprieties in the 2016 election that put him in the White House. He was concerned that although he won more electoral votes, his opponent, Hillary Clinton (above-left), received roughly 3 million more popular votes. He wanted the commission to prove Clinton’s popular vote total was in error, suggesting the commission might discover “dead people” may have been counted among the popular votes received by Hillary Clinton. The commission produced no report during it’s short life. The commission was criticized, and sued, for demanding states turn over voters’ sensitive personal information. – WISCREPORT NEWSBRIEFS

