Tribal officials call for federal review of Wisconsin oil pipeline project they say could kill rare species
Tribal officials in Wisconsin say a proposed oil pipeline could kill rare plants and animals and are calling for a federal review of the project.
The GOP effort to update voting laws in Wisconsin has fractured after a Trump statement...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM
Former President Donald Trump is pushing to block legislation Republicans are drafting because it codifies the use of ballot drop boxes.
Diverse cities, whiter suburbs, dying farms: 5 ways northeast Wisconsin has changed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 1:18 PM
A look at the trends behind the numbers showing greater racial diversity in northeast Wisconsin from the 2020 U.S. Census.
U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski's rural plan pushes for making broadband a public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 25, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Sarah Godlewski campaign released the five-point plan Tuesday as she prepared to embark on a three-day campaign swing.
Green Bay school board ends quarantines for vaccinated students with no symptoms,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 3:20 AM
Unvaccinated people who had somebody test positive in their household but show no symptoms will quarantine for at least 10 days, instead of 20.
Wisconsin health care workers will be allowed to start new jobs at Ascension after judge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 25, 2022 at 12:21 AM
ThedaCare lawyers asked the court last week to temporarily stop seven of its employees from taking new jobs at a nearby hospital.
Green Bay-based Pomp's Tire fined after Wisconsin worker suffers fatal injury; Minnesota...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Worker for Green Bay-based Pomp's was killed in July as he tried to mount a tire on a rim. A 2nd worker died a similar death in Minnesota in August
An appeals court has reinstated absentee ballot drop boxes for the Feb. 15 Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM
The court issued its unanimous order a day before election clerks were scheduled to send voters absentee ballots in Milwaukee and Wisconsin races.
Bitter cold to invade Wisconsin; low temperature overnight Tuesday in Wausau could hit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The coldest air of the winter is set to sweep across Wisconsin beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday.
