Traffic pileup on I-41 in Washington County in spring snowstorm killed one person, involved about 80 vehicles
The traffic pileup along Interstate 41 in Washington County during whiteout snowstorm conditions killed one person and involved at least around 80 vehicles.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Cardi B, Glenn Grothman clash over 'WAP' performance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM
One of the most popular rappers in the world is upset with a Wisconsin congressman after he said one of her recent performances contributed to the "moral decline of America."
Wisconsin DNR to distribute 4.7 million seedlings this year in effort to help...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM
Three state-run nurseries will provide seedling trees and shrubs to Wisconsin landowners this spring, helping to sequester more carbon in forests
Update: Traffic pileup on I-41 in Washington County spring snowstorm killed one person,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 5:38 PM
The traffic pileup along Interstate 41 in Washington County during whiteout snowstorm conditions killed one person and involved about 100 vehicles.
Hospitals now are required to disclose their prices. Good luck making sense of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM
The hope is that forcing hospitals to disclose their prices will increase competition and slow the rise in health care costs. But comparing prices often is impossible because of the lack of standards.
Livestream, virtual, hybrid, even drive-thru: Wisconsin universities come up with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 4:36 PM
Wisconsin colleges have a wide range of plans for graduation this summer, and at least some of the Class of 2021 gets to walk the stage.
For fracturing daughter's skull, Oconto Falls man gets 10 years in prison
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM
The sentence will be served after he completes a second prison term for setting fire to an Oconto Falls church in 2012.
Prosecutors charge 24-year-old man in Kenosha County tavern shooting with 3 counts of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM
A criminal complaint provides new details about where shots were fired in and around the packed Somers House bar. Six people were shot, three fatally.
Lawmakers announce bill to combat extensive 'forever chemical' contamination in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM
A group of Democratic lawmakers gathered alongside Gov. Tony Evers to announce a new bill that would help the state tackle PFAS contamination.
The Wisconsin VFW is looking for a disabled veteran who could use a Vietnam vet's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Marilyn Grau of Oregon, Wisconsin is donating a 2018 wheelchair-accessible minivan her husband Lonnie drove before his death.
