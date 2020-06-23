'Totally uncharted territory': As universities look to reopen, health concerns grow of water sitting in pipes
The plumbing in university buildings has gone as unused as the buildings themselves, creating health risks for returning students and employees.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
New Line-Up of Speakers for PDPW's Weekly Dairy Signal
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
-
Holstein Association USA Virtual Meeting Slated for June 25
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
The National Holstein Association will host a Virtual Member Update Meeting on Thursday at 1:00 p.
-
Clark County Investigating Horse Shootings
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Officials with the Clark County Sheriff's Department are looking for the public's help in finding out who's responsible for shooting a pair of horses last week.
-
Winners of Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship Named
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
Another five recent high school graduates have been chosen to receive the four-year, $10,000 college scholarship from Thomas H.
-
Julia Nunes Selected as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland
on June 23, 2020 at 3:22 AM
A Chippewa County woman has been crowned as Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
-
Green Bay-area's Class of 2020: Graduating during a pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2020 at 8:24 PM
The Class of 2020 made history with their high school careers ending unexpectedly and graduation ceremonies going virtual because of coronavirus.
-
Coronavirus pandemic halts other music festivals, but Marinette's Porterfield soldiers on
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Small crowd at opening day of annual country music event in Marinette County underterred by coronavirus risk.
-
DPI releases release guidance on reopening K-12 schools
by WRN Contributor on June 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Monday issued Education Forward, a guidance document for Wisconsin district and school leaders to use as they plan for a safe, efficient, and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year […]
-
Pence adds event with DeVos to Tuesday’s Wisconsin visit
by Bob Hague on June 22, 2020 at 5:17 PM
Vice President Mike Pence has added another stop to his Wisconsin visit on Tuesday. Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Waukesha STEM Academy for a school choice roundtable, prior to Pence will addressing the “Faith in […]
