Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars

A tornado has plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas, reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways as people scrambled for shelter. There are early reports of at least two dozen people injured, some critically. The…

