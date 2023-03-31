Tornadoes slam Arkansas, shredding rooftops and tossing cars
A tornado has plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas, reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways as people scrambled for shelter. There are early reports of at least two dozen people injured, some critically. The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
As Wisconsin braced for tornadoes, Republicans text 'Wisconsin voter alert' complete with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Voters received the text messages with the video around 2 p.m. on Friday as areas of southern Wisconsin were placed under tornado watches.
Business group pulls pro-Kelly Supreme Court ads featuring a rape victim's case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 9:18 PM
The victim at the center of the rape case depicted in the ads said the broadcasts retraumatized her and were inaccurate.
Man charged in killing mother, her husband in Little Suamico found competent for trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM
David Steinmetz, 28, underwent a competency exam to see if he was able to make decisions with a reasonable degree of rational understanding.
Schabusiness seeks a change of venue, insists media coverage poisons her chances of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM
Defense lawyer Christopher Froelich says "pre-trial publicity and editorial comment" in the case has prejudiced case against Schabusiness, 25.
Man Found Deceased in Town of Armenia Cabin
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM
