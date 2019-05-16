The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | Have 1M Wisconsinites “voted to raise their own property taxes”?



Just what is the state of funding for public education in Wisconsin? According to Gov. Tony Evers, it’s bad enough for residents to be voting to voluntarily raise their own taxes to fully fund schools. "More than a million Wisconsinites have voted to raise their own property taxes because Republicans have failed to fully fund our public schools for the past eight years," Evers tweeted on April 3, 2019. Last year was a record year for school referendums, as voters approved more than $2 billion in additional school spending. But have 1 million residents really voted to raise …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.