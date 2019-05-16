Tony Evers – Have 1M Wisconsinites "voted to raise their own property taxes"?
The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | Have 1M Wisconsinites “voted to raise their own property taxes”?
Just what is the state of funding for public education in Wisconsin? According to Gov. Tony Evers, it’s bad enough for residents to be voting to voluntarily raise their own taxes to fully fund schools. "More than a million Wisconsinites have voted to raise their own property taxes because Republicans have failed to fully fund our public schools for the past eight years," Evers tweeted on April 3, 2019. Last year was a record year for school referendums, as voters approved more than $2 billion in additional school spending. But have 1 million residents really voted to raise …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
