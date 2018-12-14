Tomah Picks Up 62-15 Victory Over Mauston Grapplers in Battle for the Milk Can  

The Tomah Timberwolves kept control of the Milk Can as they breezed by Mauston in boys wrestling last night winning 62-15. Mauston was able to claim wins at 152 as Josiah Ziebell defeated Tomah’s Sam Linzmeier 6-3, and at 285 as Dom Meurett pinned Tomah’s Willie Bowie in 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Justin Maguire also received a forfeit win for Mauston. Mauston drops to 2-1 on the season and Tomah improves to 4-2. Mauston will take part in the Richland Center Tournament this weekend.

