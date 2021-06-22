These are the top five music festivals to check out in Wisconsin this summer, from Summerfest to Country Thunder
A year after COVID-19 forced every festival in the country to cancel, fests are coming back to Wisconsin, including Summerfest and Country Thunder.
Why Wisconsinites and Ojibwe citizens have joined the protest against Enbridge's Line 3...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM
Protesters argue the oil pipeline poses a risk to the watersheds, wetlands, lakes and rivers that it will pass near, through or under.
In its 73 years in Green Bay, Wally's Spot has hosted Packers, punk bands and fighting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM
Wally's Spot, which opened in 1948, was once a hangout for Green Bay Packers players, and founder Wally Adamany golfed with Vince Lombardi.
Photos: Wally's Spot Supper Club
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 3:22 PM
After 73 years Wally's Spot Supper Club is closing its doors
Bill would provide grants for 'forever chemical' contaminations but take away the ability...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2021 at 2:54 PM
A proposed bill would prevent communities from suing companies responsible for 'forever chemical' contamination if they accept grant money.
Here's where to celebrate Independence Day in Green Bay area this year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Communities in the Green Bay area mark Independence Day with fireworks displays and other celebrations.
Green Bay-area's class of 2021 speaks on graduating amidst the biggest of obstacles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Unique commencement speeches from 18 Green Bay-area graduates combined together into one for the Class of 2021.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are at new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM
Data from the state Department of Health Services shows average COVID-19 cases and positivity rate declined to new lows in Wisconsin.
School leaders call on lawmakers to use projected surplus funds for education
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Across the state, school leaders said the current budget plan would not keep up with inflationary costs.
