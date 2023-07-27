Team Wisconsin wins 56 medals at North American Indigenous Games
Nearly 250 athletes from the 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin competed against nearly 5,000 tribal athletes from across North America.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Taylor Schabusiness convicted of homicide, mutiliating a corpse, sexual abuse in Shad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 12:22 AM
Schabusiness, of Green Bay, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse.
Schabusiness police interview describes Thyrion's death; prosecution, defense wrap up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, 25, of Green Bay, is charged with first-degree intentionial homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilation of a corpse.
Green Bay Packers player AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle are featured in Door County Dining...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 9:51 PM
The Packers running back, who's become an advocate for the Peninsula, and his wife are on the cover and discuss 12 of their favorite dining spots.
Victims identified in deadly crash Friday night in Allouez
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM
A Green Bay man is expected to be charged Wednesday in the crash.
Three Marines found in vehicle in North Carolina, including 19-year-old Madison man, died...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2023 at 8:57 PM
Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison was one of three U.S. Marines found dead Sunday at a Speedway gas station.
Witnesses call for increased military transparency on UFOs during hearing: 'Long overdue'
by USA TODAY on July 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM
House lawmakers convened a hearing as bipartisan pressure mounts for more transparency regarding UFOs. Here's what the witnesses said.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault of 9-year-old girl on Menominee...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM
Gerald "Doon" Pamaska, 55, pleaded guilty to the assault, which occurred in 2019.
Found in Door County, rare everywhere else: Ridges Sanctuary wins grant to preserve an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2023 at 6:53 PM
The dwarf lake iris is common in Door County, but it's listed as endangered in Wisconsin and threatened federally. The grant aims to grow its numbers.
