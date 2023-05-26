Tammy Baldwin gets her 2024 reelection bid rolling with months to go and no official challenger yet stepping up
Baldwin’s election is 17 months away and not one Republican runner has yet stepped up to challenge her, although plenty of them are thinking about it.
For King veterans home, budget leaders vote to study finances but don't act on addressing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The state's budget committee approved a study of the King veterans home finances but won't address prolonged care concerns.
Great Lakes records fourth lowest ice cover in 50 years. How will that continue to impact...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin is seeing how climate change is impacting weather and, in turn, affecting the bodies of water on three of its four sides.
New Door County coffee shop opened by coffee roastery holds its grand opening
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2023 at 9:59 AM
Pinky Promise Coffee Roasters in Sturgeon Bay offers responsibly grown coffees, most organic, and donates some proceeds to charitable causes.
Wisconsin House delegation fights over debt ceiling on Twitter instead of in Washington
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM
The exchange marked the first instance in which members of the state's delegation have publicly attacked each other as Congress nears a default.
Lottery ticket worth $100,000 sold at De Pere gas station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM
Someone who bought a $2 All or Nothing lottery ticket in De Pere is $100,000 richer.
Budget committee votes to give WisconsinEye, Wisconsin's version of C-SPAN, $10M...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM
WisconsinEye provides video footage of hearings and floor sessions in the Capitol, court proceedings, political rallies and other civic-related events.
Many wetlands will lose federal protections after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 9:04 PM
two important regional water bodies – the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River – may now be at risk for water quality damage.
More Wisconsin communities are participating in No Mow May. Does it actually work?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM
Over the past three years, No Mow May has grown in popularity across the state. But does it actually benefit pollinators?
